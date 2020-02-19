Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.00

Reach PLC (LON:RCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.23), with a volume of 130397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.10).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCH. Peel Hunt lowered Reach to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $484.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

In related news, insider Jim Mullen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Anne Bulford purchased 11,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

