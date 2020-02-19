RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 72,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $3,983,855.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,234,753.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock worth $27,651,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. RealPage has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

