Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bellway (BWY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bellway (LON: BWY):

2/7/2020 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/5/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,743 ($49.24) to GBX 4,256 ($55.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Bellway had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2020 – Bellway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67).

1/29/2020 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/14/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Bellway was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 4,330 ($56.96) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,550 ($46.70).

1/9/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 4,225 ($55.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,003.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,434.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. Bellway plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

