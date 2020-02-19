Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

RB opened at GBX 6,400 ($84.19) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,239.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

