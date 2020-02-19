Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.25

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

