Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.