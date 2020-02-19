Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.47 ($62.17).

EPA:RNO opened at €30.95 ($35.98) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.72 and its 200 day moving average is €46.02. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

