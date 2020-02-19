Reviewing NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) & American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $291.21 million 4.92 -$37.41 million N/A N/A NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 3.96 $102.89 million $0.86 7.38

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Finance Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 1 3 0 2.40

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than NY MTG TR INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -2.70% -0.50% -0.24% NY MTG TR INC/SH 17.74% 9.97% 0.67%

Risk and Volatility

American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats American Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.