Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) versus Avalon Advanced Materials (NYSE:AVLNF) Critical Analysis

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

7.6% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials -1,709.52% -2.03% -1.93%

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rio Tinto and Avalon Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 5 13 4 0 1.95 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto presently has a consensus target price of $1,404.08, indicating a potential upside of 2,480.07%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.71 $13.64 billion $5.07 10.73 Avalon Advanced Materials $40,000.00 280.12 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.