Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Gregory L. Pope Sells 4,208 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Gregory L. Pope sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $35,178.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,528.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

