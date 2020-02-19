Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,094.17 ($14.39).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,342 ($17.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351.21 ($17.77). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 962.74.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

