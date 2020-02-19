Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 200

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RBS. HSBC raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.27 ($3.45).

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.72) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.93.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

