Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 262.27 ($3.45).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 206.95 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.93. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

