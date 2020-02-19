Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 262.27 ($3.45).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.72) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.93.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

