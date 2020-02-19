Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.27 ($3.45).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.72) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.93. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.