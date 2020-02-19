RPS Group’s (RPS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

