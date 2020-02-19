SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SGPYY stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.91.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

