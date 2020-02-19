Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.47.

SAIL opened at $25.20 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

