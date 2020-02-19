Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

