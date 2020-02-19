Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.98

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.98 and traded as high as $41.46. Saputo shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 318,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.