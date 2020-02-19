SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.81.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 135,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

