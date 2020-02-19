Scott Jordan Acquires 11,300 Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) insider Scott Jordan bought 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00.

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

