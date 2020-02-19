SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 248,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

