Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.14 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

SHIP stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

