SeaSpine (SPNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.11. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.