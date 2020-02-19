Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEEL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra bought 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEEL stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

