SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 870.57 ($11.45).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 924 ($12.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 901.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 838.87. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 926 ($12.18).

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.