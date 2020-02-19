Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, December 13th.

SIC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,252 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.