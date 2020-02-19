Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

SELB stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

