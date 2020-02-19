Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut Senior from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of -0.15. Senior has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

