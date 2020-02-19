Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Joseph Carleone Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,247,000 after buying an additional 118,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

