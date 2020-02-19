Severfield (LON:SFR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Severfield (LON:SFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SFR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 90.80 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.78 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Severfield has a 52 week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.82 ($1.18).

Severfield (LON:SFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Severfield will post 724.999971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

