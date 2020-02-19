Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €126.00 by Nord/LB

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €126.00 ($146.51) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.44 ($149.35).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €106.84 ($124.23) on Monday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.79.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.