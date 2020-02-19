Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $307.80. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 677,118 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.55.

In related news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total value of £161,500 ($212,444.09).

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

