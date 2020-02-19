SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SINA were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,912,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SINA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 252,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 1,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 205,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

