Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.