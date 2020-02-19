Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.