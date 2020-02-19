SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of SolarWinds worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $2,275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 118,799 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,034,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 117,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 371.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

