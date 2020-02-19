Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPKE. ValuEngine raised Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.84 million, a P/E ratio of -56.72 and a beta of -0.27. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is currently -105.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

