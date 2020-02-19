SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

XHE opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $89.58.

