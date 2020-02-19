SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.05.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,726 shares of company stock worth $4,744,585. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

