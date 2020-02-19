Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Stepan alerts:

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.