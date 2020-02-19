Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target to $12.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $859.68 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

