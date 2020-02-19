Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRI opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

