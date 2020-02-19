Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) Trading Down 1.3%

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.53, approximately 36,346 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 86,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

