Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles Buys 600 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,212.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$66.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

