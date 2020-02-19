Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Financial Contrast

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy Australia and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.07 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A

Petroquest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Petroquest Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.