Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sunrun by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,782,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,460 shares of company stock worth $8,893,518. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 435.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

