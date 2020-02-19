SunTrust Banks Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

