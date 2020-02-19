Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGC stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.21. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

